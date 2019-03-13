Home

Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd.
2201 Bensonia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-561-6474
ARACRI FRANK M., SR.

Age 80, of Green Tree, born in Cosenza, Italy, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Norma (Barsotti) Aracri. Loving father of Giovanna Aracri, D.O. (Josh Goldman, D.O.), Joseph (Kate) Aracri, D.O., Frank (Colleen) Aracri, Jr., Dino (Teresa) Aracri, Tina Aracri (Carmen Trovato). Grandfather of Max, Matthew, Bella, Will, Alex, Rocco and Daniella. Brother of Maria (Dominic) Sperandeo. Frank was the proud owner of Aracri's Greentree Inn for over 50 years. His greatest joy was his love for his family. Frank will be sadly missed by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Friends received 2-8 p.m. Thursday only at BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD., 2201 Bensonia Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Simon & Jude Church. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visit us at:


www.brusco-napierfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
