Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Mt. Lebanon United Lutheran Church
975 Washington Road,
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANK BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK M. BROWN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANK M. BROWN Obituary
BROWN FRANK M.

Of South Fayette, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, on Monday, November 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Noreene Brown; father of Michael (Beth) and Jennifer (Mike) Woessner; step-father of Scott Dooley (Kimmy); brother of the late Thomas Brown; also survived by six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Frank served in the U.S. Marine Corps and then spent 33 years with the Mt. Lebanon Police Department, retiring as Chief of Police. A former member of the Pennsylvania Ethics Commission, he enjoyed trains and cars, having been an organizer of the annual car show in Mt. Lebanon. Family and friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Services will be held in the Mt. Lebanon United Lutheran Church, 975 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15228 on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Interment with full military honors will follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Lebanon United Lutheran Church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -