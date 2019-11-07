|
|
BROWN FRANK M.
Of South Fayette, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, on Monday, November 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Noreene Brown; father of Michael (Beth) Brown and Jennifer (Mike) Woessner; step-father of Scott Dooley (Kimmy); brother of the late Thomas Brown; also survived by six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Frank served in the U.S. Marine Corps and then spent 33 years with the Mt. Lebanon Police Department, retiring as Chief of Police. A former member of the Pennsylvania Ethics Commission, he enjoyed trains and cars, having been an organizer of the annual car show in Mt. Lebanon. Family and friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Services will be held in the Mt. Lebanon United Lutheran Church, 975 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15228 on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Interment with full military honors will follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Lebanon United Lutheran Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019