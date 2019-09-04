|
|
HAVELKA FRANK M.
Age 61, of Pittsburgh, PA, formerly of Clinton, PA, on Friday, August 30, 2019. A son of the late Frank and Beryl Havelka; father of Frank (Megan) Havelka and Elizabeth Havelka; grandfather of Frank, Emily, Madison, and the late John; brother of Donna Lander, Cindy Kutchmark, Wendy Weiler, Lisa McCarthy, and Joseph Havelka. Frank retired from US Airways with 25 years of service. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC, Edward M. Herrick, Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA, 724-695-7332 on Thursday, September 5, 2019, between the hours of 4-7 p.m. It is respectfully requested that Memorial Contributions be sent to the or Parkinson's Chapter of Greater PGH.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019