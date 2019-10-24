|
HNAT FRANK M.
Age 95, passed away October 20, 2019, at Allegheny Hospital. He was predeceased by his parents, Peter and Catherine; his brother, Ed; and his wife of 65 years, Dorothy. Frank was born and raised in Stowe Township and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII as a clerk, map-maker and trainer, stationed in VA. He attended Carnegie Institute upon his return to Pittsburgh and became well-known in Southwest PA's graphic arts industry. Over his professional art career spanning 50-plus years he owned a successful commercial art advertising studio, started the first computerized type-setting business and managed several art materials and framing stores in the Pittsburgh area. Upon his "retirement" his love of drawing continued as a local wildbird artist with 30 years of calendars and prints in his signature pen and ink style. He and his wife, later children or granchildren frequented many arts and crafts shows in the eastern U.S. He resided in Hickory, PA for many years and had also been active in the Lions Club, especially on art-related projects. Frank is survived by his children, Diane, Dr. Michael (Rachelle), Thomas (Tana), Kathleen (Ted), Donna, Susan (Thomas), Stephen (Tracy); 18 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. No Visitation. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 330 Third Avenue, Carnegie on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie. leohenneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019