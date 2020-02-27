Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 North Ave
Millvale, PA 15209-2563
(412) 821-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANK RUZOMBERKA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK M. RUZOMBERKA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANK M. RUZOMBERKA Obituary
RUZOMBERKA, CEC FRANK M.

On Monday, February 24, 2020 age 86, of Allison Park.  Beloved husband of the late Leanor Ruzomberka and the late Ruth Ann Ruzomberka. Father of Matthew M. (Elaine) Ruzomberka and son, Matthew F. Ruzomberka, Irene (Harry) Eberz, Donna (Jack) Eichner, Jim (Candice) Rosenblatt and Larry (Lisa) Rosenblatt. Also survived by nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters. Frank was a 50-year member of Masonic Lodge #573 F&AM and Korean Army Veteran, also surviving owner of the Grant Bar in Millvale and AAC (American Academy of Chefs) inductee.  Friends will be received Friday, 2-8 p.m. at the HAHN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SVC., INC., 123 North Ave., Millvale where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Scott Olbert officiating. Interment to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Sharpsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -