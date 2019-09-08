|
|
MARTORANA FRANK
A resident of Canonsburg, formerly of Bridgeville, went to be with the Lord on September 6, 2019. Family and friends received on Monday and Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Holy Child Parish. Interment and full military honors to follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carmelite Nuns of Ada (Parnell) Michigan, 4300 Mt. Carmel Drive NE, Ada Parnell, MI 49301. View and share condolences and view full obituary at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019