HAPP FRANK NICHOLAS, JR.

Died on February 2, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family. He was born August 23, 1932 in Pittsburgh, PA. Frank, although a man of few words, was known for both his thought provoking questions and corny jokes. He thoroughly enjoyed a good meal and lived with a quiet faith, "not bad for an old guy...". Frank, a CPA, attended North Catholic High School and graduated from Duquesne University in 1954 with a BS in Accounting. He served as a captain in the US Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed at the Mather Air Force Base, CA. Following his honorable discharge Frank worked in the finance field for Price Waterhouse, then Dorcon, and retired as Controller of US Bridge Products for HH Robertson. Frank was a proud member of St. Alphonsus Golf League for over 40 years and won championships during 6 of those years. He was a committed volunteer at the Jubilee Soup Kitchen for over 20 years. Frank met his beloved wife Carol (Hess) at Duquesne University and they married in 1955. Their 63 years together resulted in a large, fun-loving family, full of all the joy and laughter that six children; 18 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren do bring. Surviving are children, Mary Virginia (Michael) Pierson, Marcia (Timothy) Corcoran, Christopher Happ, Lisa (Ronald) Rohrer, Jonathan (Katherine) Happ, and Linda Lupetin; grandchildren are Stephen (Amanda) Pierson, Cathryn (Jonathon) Levine, Elizabeth (Joseph) Probert, Magdalana Dambaugh, Rebecca (Brendan) DiBari, Joshua (Melissa) Corcoran, Jacob Corcoran, Sarah Corcoran, Vincent Happ, Amber Bagaley, Robert (Melinda) Bagaley, Nicholas (Margaret) Rohrer, Aaron Rohrer, Katrina (Peter) Witchger, Samantha Happ, Lauren Happ, Jason Happ and Matthew Happ; great-grandchildren are Avery, Gabriella, Mackenzie, Graham, Mia, Harper, Owen, Joy, Mackenzie, and James. Frank is also survived by his brother, Richard A. Happ; along with many nieces and nephews, each of whom were loved by Frank. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Marcella Happ; and his sister, Martha J. Preston. Funeral Mass Thursday, 11:00 a.m., at Saints John Paul Parish, 2586 Wexford Bayne Road, Sewickley, PA. Family will greet friends and relatives at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Jubilee Soup Kitchen or Good Samaritan Hospice. Please offer condolences at:

