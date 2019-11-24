|
NUTI FRANK P.
Of Las Vegas, formerly Pittsburgh, on November 17. Husband of the late Kathy (Mamone); father of Frank (Nandu) of Los Angeles, Bill of Las Vegas; brother of the late Mal (Don) Woessner, Patti (Bob) Goodall; son of the late Manlio and Mary Laquatra Nuti; uncle of Karen Greaves, Dawn Weber, the late Ron Jones; also great-nephews, nieces, cousins, and brother by heart, Bob Groh. Frank was a well known Steel Guitar player who entertained loyal followers for many years with the always requested "SLEEPWALK' .After retirement, he was a longtime school bus driver for Hampton Twp. where his students lovingly called him "Mr. Frank".
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019