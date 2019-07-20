PIATEK FRANK P. "P.I."

Age 79, of Pleasant Hills, passed away suddenly and peacefully at his home on Monday, July 15, 2019. Treasured Brother of Mary Schivley-Coleman. Beloved Uncle of Amy (Scott) Palaski and Kelly (Tom) Maziarz. Loving Great-Uncle of Nicholas, Luke, Benjamin and Rachel Palaski and Ryan, Kyle, Tyler and Kaitlyn Maziarz. He also leaves behind his favorite buddy, Cooper, his dog. Frank graduated from both Grove City College and Carnegie Mellon University with degrees in mechanical engineering. Frank proudly served his country with the United States Army and was a devoted and active member of the American Legion Post #712. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Funeral Home's Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Frank's honor to the American Legion Post #712 at 650 Old Clairton Road, Pleasant Hills 15236. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.