PUSKAR FRANK

Passed away peacefully in Pacifica, California, on Monday, March 18th, among his adopted family, Margit and Pete Ingram. Frank was preceded in death by his brother, Jim; and his parents, Irene and Andrew "Cheko" Puskar of West Mifflin. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Ellie Rush; a host of cousins and their families; and many friends in the Pittsburgh area. Born in Pittsburgh, Frank attended Duquesne University, the University of Pittsburgh, and Saint Vincent College and Seminary where he was ordained in the Roman Catholic Church. He served in the Diocese of Pittsburgh and was noted for his devotion to peace and justice issues. Frank was an active member of the Association of Pittsburgh Priests. Later in life, Frank did professional Social Work and then joined the phone company in California, from which he retired. Funeral arrangements and burial will be in California. Memorial donations may be made to the Association of Pittsburgh Priests, P.O. Box 2106, Pittsburgh, PA 15230.