Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
FRANK R. KODRICH Jr.

KODRICH FRANK R., Jr.

Of Ross Twp., on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Husband of the late Patricia A. (Rodman) Kodrich; loving father of Amy Johnston (Ellsworth), Kimberly McGee Dashiell (George), and Frank R. Kodrich III (Julie); proud grandfather of Ryan, Allyson, Jack, and Frankie. Friends received Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills where a Blessing Service will be held Tuesday 11 a.m. Interment to follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to benefit the Highcliff Students may be made to North Hills Foundation c/o Lori Rieger, North Hills School District, 135 6th Ave., Pgh., PA 15229.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2019
