Frank R. Kurtz, age 83, of Summer Hill, on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, on June 5, 1936, son of the late Frank J. and Marie (Victor) Kurtz. Beloved husband for 56 years of Marion R. (Bauman) Kurtz; father of Karen (David) Krenn and Wayne (Janice) Kurtz. Family will welcome friends on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC (West View) 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15229. Service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in Emmanuel Lutheran Church. (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH) Frank was a diehard sports and Steeler fan. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed woodworking. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Emmanuel Lutheran Church: 66 Grant Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15223. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020