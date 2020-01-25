Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
66 Grant Ave
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANK KURTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK R. KURTZ


1936 - 2020
FRANK R. KURTZ Obituary
KURTZ FRANK R.

Frank R. Kurtz, age 83, of Summer Hill, on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, on June 5, 1936, son of the late Frank J. and Marie (Victor) Kurtz. Beloved husband for 56 years of Marion R. (Bauman) Kurtz; father of Karen (David) Krenn and Wayne (Janice) Kurtz. Family will welcome friends on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC (West View) 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15229. Service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in Emmanuel Lutheran Church. (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH) Frank was a diehard sports and Steeler fan. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed woodworking. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Emmanuel Lutheran Church: 66 Grant Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15223. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020
