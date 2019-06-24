HOLLAND FRANK S.

Age 81, of Bridgeville, formerly of Carnegie, on June 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Norarita (Angle) Holland for over 60 years; loving father of Frank S. (Lissa) Holland, III, Belinda Casper (Curt Coenen), Gregory (Melissa) Holland and Matthew Holland and former daughter-in-law Jodi Holland; cherished grandfather of Mark and Kevin Casper, Dylan, Gregory, Joseph, Jacob and Nya Holland; preceded in death by his parents Jeannette (Cardamone) and Frank S. Holland, Sr. and siblings Gloria Crewl, Jeannette Snyder and Vincent (Patty) Holland. Frank served for over 36 years in the 171st Air Refueling Wing for the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. He was a graduate of the Police Academy and served with the Bridgeville Police Department and was a Borough Councilman. He retired from the Pennsylvania State Penitentiary as a Correctional Officer. Frank was very proud of his children and grandchildren, and all of their accomplishments. Family and friends received on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Holy Child Parish. Memorials may be made to St. Jude or Catholic Hospice. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.