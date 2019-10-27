Home

Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-1107
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
FRANK S. SCHEPIS

FRANK S. SCHEPIS Obituary
SCHEPIS FRANK S.

On Saturday, October 26, 2019, peacefully at home at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Loretta (Koczaja) Schepis; loving father of Donna (Ken) Galosky and Ronald (Brenda) Schepis; brother of the late Dom and Pete Schepis and Verna Richards; brother-in-law of Donna Schepis; proud grandfather of Ken (Sandy) and Ryan (Jill) Galosky and Adam and Tyler Schepis, and the late Aaron Schepis; great-grandfather of Gavin, Colin, Annakate, and Gracin; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends received Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie, where a blessing service will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Entombment in Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
