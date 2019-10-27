|
|
SCHEPIS FRANK S.
On Saturday, October 26, 2019, peacefully at home at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Loretta (Koczaja) Schepis; loving father of Donna (Ken) Galosky and Ronald (Brenda) Schepis; brother of the late Dom and Pete Schepis and Verna Richards; brother-in-law of Donna Schepis; proud grandfather of Ken (Sandy) and Ryan (Jill) Galosky and Adam and Tyler Schepis, and the late Aaron Schepis; great-grandfather of Gavin, Colin, Annakate, and Gracin; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends received Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie, where a blessing service will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Entombment in Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019