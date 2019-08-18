Home

On Thursday, August 15, 2019 of Mckeesport, also of Vowinkel, PA. Beloved husband of 53 years to Blanche (Obies) Saccamango; loving father of Karen H. Edwards and her husband, Craig, of McKeesport; dear Pap of Ryan and his wife, Claire, of North Versailles, Patrick F. Conley and his wife, Jennifer, of Level Green; great-grandfather of Jocelynn, Riley, Landon, Clayton, Kennedy and Maverick; brother of the late John, Joseph, Sam, Ann, Rose, Josie, Ned, Carmella and Tony. Frank is also survived by his numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Saccamango retired from American Roller Bearing Company in Blawnox, then became a Forest Ranger in the Allegheny National Forest and was a WWII Veteran. Friends received 5-8 p.m. MONDAY ONLY at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, 7441 Washington St. Swissvale. A service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019
