CANNISTER JR. FRANK SAMUEL

Age 91, AKA Teflon Don, Mr. C., Frankie Boy, Pappy Frank and Dad, a lifelong resident of Sewickley, PA, passed away at Good Samaratin Hospice in Wexford, PA on May 26, 2019. Husband of the late Michaline J. Kepics Cannister; father of Jan (Mary), Casmera (Dion) McMullen, Onna White and Jr. (Dawn) Cannister; brother of Dr. William Cannister, Harriet Lewis and Peggy Cannister-Pobicki. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank S. Sr. and Anna Newell Cannister and five siblings; also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Employed by Armco Steel for 30 years, Frank was the former owner of The Economy Inn and Mike and Frank's. Known as an avid Tionestia Muskie fisherman, a Pittsburgh sports fan, and a great joke teller, he was also an US Air Force WWII Veteran who loved to travel to Deep Creek, MD and Naples, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church Walnut Street, Sewickley. ALL MEET AT CHURCH. The family asks that memorial contributions be sent to Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely Rd., Wexford, PA 15084. Frank always said "Be nice, Dress nice, Smell nice". Arrangements by THE RICHARD D. COLE FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sewickley.