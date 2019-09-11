|
Age 78, of Shaler Twp., on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Maureen (Lynch) Spiker; loving father of Colleen (Richard) Kowalski, Frank (Christine) Spiker, and Casey (Joseph) Ortlieb; proud grandfather of Eric (fiancé Casey Kinol), Heather Kowalski, Jospeh Spiker, Izabella Ortlieb, and Shamus Ortlieb; dear brother of Katherine Lennon, Carol Wisniewski, Theodore Spiker, Nancy Pozzuto, Patricia Briston, Sandra Franciscus, and the late Barbara Burckure and Andrew Spiker; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Frank was a US Army Vietnam Veteran and a member and former Chief of the Undercliff Volunteer Fire Company. The family would like give a special thanks to the Vincentian Home Family and Bethany Hospice. Friends will be received on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. Donations may be sent to the Salvation Army OR to Vincentian Home OR the Community Food Bank.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019