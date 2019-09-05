Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
412-486-3600
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
FRANK T. CONTI


1958 - 2019
FRANK T. CONTI Obituary
CONTI FRANK T.

Age 61, of Sharpsburg formerly of Sheradon, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, Frank was the husband of Marilyn Conti; father of Alyssa Conti and Dylan T. Conti; stepson of Jean Conti; brother of Gina, Bill, Rick (late Kelly) and Eugene (Colleen) Conti and the late Sue Ventresco. Celebrate Frank's life with his family on Friday from 2-4 and 6-7 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd., Shaler Twp., where services will be held immediately following at 7 p.m. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
