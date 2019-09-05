|
CONTI FRANK T.
Age 61, of Sharpsburg formerly of Sheradon, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, Frank was the husband of Marilyn Conti; father of Alyssa Conti and Dylan T. Conti; stepson of Jean Conti; brother of Gina, Bill, Rick (late Kelly) and Eugene (Colleen) Conti and the late Sue Ventresco. Celebrate Frank's life with his family on Friday from 2-4 and 6-7 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd., Shaler Twp., where services will be held immediately following at 7 p.m. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019