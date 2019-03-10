Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANK BOLOGA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK THEODORE BOLOGA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

FRANK THEODORE BOLOGA Obituary
BOLOGA FRANK THEODORE

Age 82, of Cecil Twp., on March 7, 2019, one day before his 83rd birthday. Beloved husband of the late Joanne (Gilg) Bologa; loving companion for many years of Doris Beck; cherished father of Denise (Steven) Artley and the late Deanne (Tony, who survives) Weiss; and proud Pap Pap of Nicholas Weiss, Zachery Artley and Aaron Gilg Artley. Frank graduated from Carrick High School in 1953 and worked for 35 years as a leak inspector for Columbia Gas. He was a member of the Moose and the Fishing Fools, AKA Bucky B.S. He loved spending time with "The Other Woman", which was his fishing boat. Family and friends received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to the or the Women's Shelter, Washington. View and share condolences at


warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now