TRUESDALE FRANK

Age 71, of McKeesport, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in UPMC McKeesport Hospital. Born December 2, 1947 in McKeesport; son of the late William Frank and Mattie R. Barber Truesdale; and preceded in death by his brother, Robert Truesdale. Frankie was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and a graduate of both McKeesport Area High School and Triangle Tech. He was a US Army Veteran and worked as a Laundry Supervisor for VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System Highland Drive. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Leslie C. Truesdale of McKeesport; daughter, Sharese N. Truesdale; three grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter; and many other loving relatives. Friends will be received Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. in Bethlehem Baptist Church, 716 Walnut Street, McKeesport, Pennsylvania, with service on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 2:30 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to ROBERT A. WATERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., McKeesport, PA.