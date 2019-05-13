Home

Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc.
2326 Jenny Lind
McKeesport, PA 15132
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
716 Walnut Street
McKeesport, PA
Service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
716 Walnut Street
McKeesport, PA
Interment
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:30 PM
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
Age 71, of McKeesport, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in UPMC McKeesport Hospital. Born December 2, 1947 in McKeesport; son of the late William Frank and Mattie R. Barber Truesdale; and preceded in death by his brother, Robert Truesdale. Frankie was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and a graduate of both McKeesport Area High School and Triangle Tech. He was a US Army Veteran and worked as a Laundry Supervisor for VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System Highland Drive. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Leslie C. Truesdale of McKeesport; daughter, Sharese N. Truesdale; three grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter; and many other loving relatives. Friends will be received Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. in Bethlehem Baptist Church, 716 Walnut Street, McKeesport, Pennsylvania, with service on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 2:30 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to ROBERT A. WATERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., McKeesport, PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 13, 2019
