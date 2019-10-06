|
|
VIOLA FRANK
On October 2, 2019, Frank Viola, 89, of Odessa, FL and formerly of Wexford, passed away peacefully. Survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Annie Viola; children, Michael (Sharyn) Viola of New Port Richey, FL, Valerie Viola of Pittsburgh, Jennifer (John) Warrington of Kansas, and the late Frank Viola, Jr.; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Friends received October 11th 10 - 12 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where a funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. Contributions may be made to Pittsburgh Chapter 1100 Liberty Avenue Ste. E-201, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222 http://www.alz.org. www.simonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019