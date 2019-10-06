Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
1929 - 2019
FRANK VIOLA Obituary
VIOLA FRANK

On October 2, 2019, Frank Viola, 89, of Odessa, FL and formerly of Wexford, passed away peacefully. Survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Annie Viola; children, Michael (Sharyn) Viola of New Port Richey, FL, Valerie Viola of Pittsburgh, Jennifer (John) Warrington of Kansas, and the late Frank Viola, Jr.; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Friends received October 11th  10 - 12 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where a funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. Contributions may be made to Pittsburgh Chapter 1100 Liberty Avenue Ste. E-201, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222 http://www.alz.org.  www.simonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019
