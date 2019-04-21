CHIRUMBOLE FRANK W.

Age 95, passed away peacefully at Medina Hospital on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, accompanied by family. Born on November 7, 1923, in Carnegie, PA, Frank was the sixth of eight children born to Angela (Di Cello) and Pietro Chirumbolo. Frank graduated from Carnegie High School in 1941. Frank served in the army during WWII. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge and was a POW in Germany from December 1944 until April 1945 (almost starved). After the war, Frank attended Carnegie Tech (Carnegie Mellon) on the G.I. Bill and received a B.S. in Chemical Engineering in 1950. Following graduation, Frank worked for Goodyear in Akron and West Virginia, then returned to Pittsburgh and worked for Hagan Controls which later became part of Westinghouse. He met Helen Kelly at Conneaut Ohio and they were married in Pittsburgh in 1956. Helen died in 2007. Westinghouse transferred Frank to Orrville in 1970, where he worked until retirement in 1986. A dependable father and husband, Frank had a smile and a wave for everyone. He had a "c'est la vie" attitude and never worried.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Helen; his parents; brothers, Tony and Nick; and sisters, Mary, Theresa, Jane, and Mary Lou. He is survived by his sister, Arlene; children, Frank (Julie), Dan, Jim (Sharon), Tom, Kelly (John) Rashedi, and Mary McVay; and 12 grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at St. Agnes Church, Orrville, OH, at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Ronald Turek and Fr. Paul Wysocki as celebrants. Burial will take place at Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman. Friends may call on Tuesday, at AUBLE FUNERAL HOME, 512 East Oak St., Orrville, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.