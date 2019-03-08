|
PITSCHMAN FRANK W.
On Thursday, March 7, 2019, Frank W., age 86, of Baldwin. Beloved husband of the late Rita (LaRosa) Pitschman; father of Wendy (David) Emreschak, Richard (Andrea) Pitschman, and Gary (Joann) Pitschman; grandfather of Eric, Michael, Ashley, Matthew, Chelsey, Troy, Kylie, and Ryan; great-grandfather of Avery, Aubrey, Caleb, Dane and Jacey. Frank was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War, and founder of Pitschman, Inc. No visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at Baldwin Community United Methodist Church on Saturday at 11 a.m. Arrangements by GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., (412) 655-4600. The family requests donations in Frank's name to the Western PA Humane Society, 1101 Western Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233, or to , P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Condolences may be offered for the family at:
