THEODORE FRANK W.
Age 83, on Friday, November 29, 2019, formerly of Whitehall, currently of Bethel Park. Husband of Nancy Theodore of 61 years; father of Bill Theodore of Bethel Park, Mary Catherine Theodore of Virginia, Tom (Tricia) Theodore of Canonsburg, PA; grandfather of twins, Dominique and Marissa Theodore; preceded in death by his son, David Theodore. Frank was an Eagle Scout and very active in scouting for 15 plus years. He and his son, Bill, helped to found Boy Scout Troop #338. He belonged to Baldwin Community United Methodist Church for many years; taught Sunday School, Confirmation Class, led the Youth Group, was a trustee and belonged to the United Methodist Men's Group. He and Nancy loved to travel to Europe, Asia and Australia, to name a few. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday and Tuesday, December 2 and 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the sanctuary at the Baldwin Community United Methodist Church. Everyone please meet at the church. If desired, family suggests contributions to Baldwin Community United Methodist Church, 5001 Baptist Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019