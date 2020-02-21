|
ROGEL FRANK X.
Age 68, of Peters Township, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Beloved husband of Carol (Bost) Rogel for 45 years; loving father of Kimberly (Abdul Arajdel) Rogel and Megan (Eddie) Runco; caring brother of Margie Kolano, Joanie Francis, Rosemarie (Bill) Wessner, Tom (Ruth) Rogel, John (Susan) Rogel, and Valerie (John) Elliott. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Frank earned his Undergraduate Degree in mathematics at Carnegie Mellon University and his Graduate Degree in computer science from Purdue University. Frank was blessed with the gift to sing. He was a proud member of the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh for over 30 years. He also sang with St. Johns Choir and St. Louise de Marillac Choir. Frank volunteered his time at the Montour Trail, where he enjoyed bike riding. He was also very talented in making stained glass and woodworking. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Sunday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday 10 a.m. in St. Benedict the Abbot Church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232, because of the care and support given to Frank and his family. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020