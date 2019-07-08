Home

Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-1107
Peacefully at home on Sunday, July 7, 2019 with complications from Parkinson's disease. Beloved husband of 67 years to Rosemary (Geis) Zuk; loving father of Ellen (Alfred) Tolbert, Jeff (Sue) Zuk, Diane (John) Cima, Darryl (Elaine) Zuk, Anita (Fred) Cardillo, Mary (Richard) Barnes and Amy (Dean) Losego; sister of Anna Smosna; preceded in death by four sisters and two brothers; proud grandfather of Cody (Ingrid), Dallas, Hannah and Olivia Zuk and Alana and Gino Losego; great-grandfather of Emilia Zuk; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends received Wednesday, 4-8 at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie. Parastas service Wednesday evening at 7 p.m.; Parastas Part II Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice or to Sterling Yoga Studio for her work with Parkinson's patients, Care of the Zuk Family, 402 Foxwood Lane, Pgh., PA 15220. Frank was the owner of Zuk Gulf station. Frank was a machinist and mechanic by trade, a farmer by heart.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 8, 2019
