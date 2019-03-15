PFISTER FRANKLIN DERRICK

Age 86, of Stowe TWP., passed away on Friday, March 8th, 2019, at his residence. Beloved husband of Anne (Yurick) Pfister; dear father of Kimberly (Kenneth) VanTine; grandfather of Brandon Derrick (Dana) VanTine, and Ryan David VanTine; brother of Robert Lester (Barbara) Pfister, and Dorothy Jean (the late Marshall) Porter; son of the late Henry and Dora Pfister. Frank proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. He loved his grandchildren with all of his heart. Family and Friends are welcome for visitation on Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Kennedy TWP. Location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME INC., 941 McCoy Rd. Kennedy TWP. PA. 15136. Funeral Service Monday 11:30 a.m. in the MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL. Interment with Military honors to follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Please view the family`s online guestbook. www.musmannofh.com.