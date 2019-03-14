|
HOOD FRANKLIN EARL
Age 86, of Cranberry Twp., formerly of Hazelwood, PA, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was born November 10, 1933, in West Homestead. Husband of Dorothy M. Hood; father of Robert E. (Elizabeth) Hood and the late Ronald L. Hood; grandfather of Stephanie and Dean; step-grandfather of Megan, Amanda, Amy and Monica; brother of Don (Carol) Hood and the late Herbert and Thomas Hood; also survived by nieces and nephews. No visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at the Mary S. Brown-Ames Methodist Church, 3424 Beechwood Blvd., Pgh., PA 15217 at a later date. Donations may be sent to Lutheran Senior Life VNA Western PA, 115 Technology Dr., Butler, PA 16001. Arrangements by BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019