|
|
SPANIOL FRANKLIN J., SR.
Age 76, of Coraopolis, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from complications due to Parkinson's Disease. Beloved husband of Georgiana (Geer); father of Franklin and Anthony (Amy); beloved grandfather of Jordan and Ethan; brother of Natalie (Milano). He will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Frank retired after 30 years as a police officer. Lastly with the Sewickley Heights Police Department. There will be a small service upon interment at Coraopolis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Amedysis Hospice Care.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019