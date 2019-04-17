Home

FRANKLIN J. SPANIOL Sr.

Age 76, of Coraopolis, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from complications due to Parkinson's Disease. Beloved husband of Georgiana (Geer); father of Franklin and Anthony (Amy); beloved grandfather of Jordan and Ethan; brother of Natalie (Milano). He will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Frank retired after 30 years as a police officer. Lastly with the Sewickley Heights Police Department. There will be a small service upon interment at Coraopolis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Amedysis Hospice Care.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019
