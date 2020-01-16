Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for FRANKLIN ANNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANKLIN WILLIAM ANNEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANKLIN WILLIAM ANNEY Obituary
ANNEY FRANKLIN WILLIAM

On January 11, 2020, of Shaler, age 97, devoted husband of the late Janice M. Anney (Rock). Selfless father of Maureen K., William A. Rock, the late Robert M., Susan J. Goodrich and Dr. David G. Anney. Proud grandfather of Owen D., and Marcus William Anney. Brother of Lillian Smith (Wellington, OH), Joseph Anney and Pam Horak. He was the son of Sicilian immigrants, a 1940 graduate of Wellington High School, WWII Navy Veteran,  Ohio State graduate and  Metallurgical Engineer who relocated his family from Lorain, Ohio  to Pittsburgh  to work for US Steel Research Facility. Always kind and gentle, never judgmental, and always humble.  Smart and resourceful, strong in spirit and in grace, happy go lucky no matter what life brought his way up until his peaceful passing.  At the age of 80 he designed and was the creator of the  labyrinth at the Kearns Spirituality Center. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to maintain the labyrinth to Sister Marian Senish, The Labyrinth Fund, 1235 Yetta Avenue, #702, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. A celebration service will be held at noon, Saturday, January 18 at the Kearns Spirituality Center Chapel followed by a reception. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANKLIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -