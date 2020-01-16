|
|
ANNEY FRANKLIN WILLIAM
On January 11, 2020, of Shaler, age 97, devoted husband of the late Janice M. Anney (Rock). Selfless father of Maureen K., William A. Rock, the late Robert M., Susan J. Goodrich and Dr. David G. Anney. Proud grandfather of Owen D., and Marcus William Anney. Brother of Lillian Smith (Wellington, OH), Joseph Anney and Pam Horak. He was the son of Sicilian immigrants, a 1940 graduate of Wellington High School, WWII Navy Veteran, Ohio State graduate and Metallurgical Engineer who relocated his family from Lorain, Ohio to Pittsburgh to work for US Steel Research Facility. Always kind and gentle, never judgmental, and always humble. Smart and resourceful, strong in spirit and in grace, happy go lucky no matter what life brought his way up until his peaceful passing. At the age of 80 he designed and was the creator of the labyrinth at the Kearns Spirituality Center. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to maintain the labyrinth to Sister Marian Senish, The Labyrinth Fund, 1235 Yetta Avenue, #702, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. A celebration service will be held at noon, Saturday, January 18 at the Kearns Spirituality Center Chapel followed by a reception. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020