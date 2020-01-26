Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
FRANKLIN Z. SIEGEL

FRANKLIN Z. SIEGEL Obituary
SIEGEL FRANKLIN Z.

On Friday, January 24, 2020. Beloved husband of 65 years to Arlene Siegel. Cherished father of Kathy (Mark) Rosenberg and Lee Siegel. Brother of June Feldman. Papa of Julia, Erica and Zakary Rosenberg. Uncle of Avram Feldman. Franklin spent his career as a Principal for the Pittsburgh Public Schools. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Monday at 11 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (10 - 11 a.m.). Interment Homewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chrohn's & Colitis Foundation, 5001 Baum Boulevard, #635, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 or a charity of donor's choice. 


www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020
