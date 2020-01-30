|
|
ANGELONE, JR. FRED A.
Age 68, of Penn Twp., passed away on January 25, 2020. He was born on August 6, 1951, in Pittsburgh, PA, to the late Alfred and Clara (Wacker) Angelone. Fred is survived by his beloved spouse of 39 years, Jane (Hallock) Angelone; son, Alex (Cassie) Angelone; daughter, Lexi Angelone; sister, Sandy Friez; brother, Rick (Rhonda) Angelone; mother-in-law, Ann (Zubaty) Hallock; and his dog, Zoey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by father-in-law, Frank "Fritz" Hallock; and sister-in-law, Susan Hallock. Fred was always there for his family and friends and enjoyed not only cutting his grass, but his neighbors' as well. He was an extremely optimistic, funny, people person who was always there if you needed him. He also enjoyed golfing, watching the Big Bang Theory, sunsets, and listening to the Beach Boys. He worked for Mitsubishi International Trading for 42 years as a General Manager. Friends will be received on Friday from 4-7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12 p.m. at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. Inurnment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to The Children's Home of Pittsburgh & Lemieux Family Center, 5324 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224 or Adoptions From The Heart, 116 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601.
www.jobefuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020