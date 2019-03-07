BASKERVILLE FRED B.

Early Tuesday morning, February 26, 2019, God in His infinite wisdom called home Fred B. Baskerville for his final reward and eternal rest at the age of 68. Fred was born to Eula Mae Baskerville and Peter Oliver Baskerville on February 23, 1951. Raised in South Hill Virginia with his four siblings, Fred and his family attended Gethsemane Baptist Church, where he committed his life to Christ at an early age. Fred attended Virginia State University and acquired both his Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Physics (1973 and 1977). He began his career as a Nuclear Engineer with Westinghouse Power Division and remained there until his retirement in 2017. Fred was a dedicated husband of 40 years to Carrol Baskerville. Once married, Fred and Carrol moved from Virginia to Pennsylvania where they built a life together. His beloved wife was called to be with the Lord on September 3, 2018. Fred displayed love for the Lord and to his family as a consistent leader and protector. He was a loving father to Irene Abraham and Andrew Baskerville and a cherished Papa to Olivia Abraham and Alexander Baskerville. Fred is survived by his brothers, Peter and James Baskerville. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Rosa Powell and Cynthia Baskerville. He leaves behind a legacy of love, dignity, and respect. Fred was an intelligent man with an engaging sense of humor and joyful laughter. He had a passion for physical fitness and natural medicines. Most importantly, Fred demonstrated an undeniable love for the Lord, as he set aside time to study his Bible daily. Fred Baskerville was indeed a gift to the world. So let us honor and celebrate his memory, for he is forever blessed by God. Corinthians 2:9 "As it is written: No eye has seen, no ear has heard, and no human mind has conceived the things God has prepared for those who love him". Please join us in celebrating the life of Fred B. Baskerville at JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., located at 445 Beatty Rd., Monroeville PA, 15146. Family and friends will be received Friday, March 8, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at this same location on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., followed by interment at Plum Creek Cemetery, located at 670 Center New Texas Rd., Plum, PA 15239.

