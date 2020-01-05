|
BOULD FRED
Fred Bould, aged 94 years old, died at home on Sanibel Island, Florida on December 27, 2019. Fred was born on May 23, 1925 in Ince near Wigan, Lancashire, England, the only child of Fred Bould and Ellen Fleetwood Bould. Fred attended Hindley & Abram Grammar School on scholarship and went on to earn a HNC Mechanical Engineering in 1945, a Graduate - MIME - Institute of Mechanical Engineering in1946 and a BSc Electrical Engineering from London University. In 1957, Fred emigrated to the United States, working for Square D Corporation in Detroit and Cleveland and then Westinghouse in Pittsburgh. He ended his career on a high note with a successful consulting business designing switch-gear equipment for some of the world's leading industrial companies. His lifetime of work resulted in over twenty utility patents. Fred had diverse interests outside of work. His love of classical music and opera was well known. He was an avid gardener (growing tomatoes in particular), photographer and star gazer. He enjoyed camping, making fires, a drink and good discussion with friends and family and a daily ration of bacon. Fred is survived by Hilda, his wife of seventy years; his daughters, Shelley Bould Campbell (Douglas Campbell), Catherine Bould (Charles McDonough dec'd), Vivienne Bould Radigan (Robert Radigan); his sons, John Bould (Ling Bould), Patrick Bould (Linda Bould), Roger Bould, Fred Bould (Sushma Patel); and fifteen grandchildren. A visitation was held at noon on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens, 1589 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33907.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020