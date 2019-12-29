Home

Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
FRED D. COBBS

Age 84, of Monroeville, passed away at home on December 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Debra Cobbs for 32 years; father of Vickie Wade, Freda Johnson, Jackie Cobbs, Tracy Mitchell, Fred Panfil, and Lamont Panfil; grandfather of 22, great-grandfather of 19, and also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by father, James Cobbs; mother, Helen Evans; daughter, Marcia Randall; and sisters, Josephine Fletcher-Freeman and Ann Carson. Family and friends will be received on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at St. Mark AME Church in Wilkinsburg at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
