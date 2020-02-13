Home

FRED G. ELLIS

FRED G. ELLIS Obituary
ELLIS FRED G.

Age 87, of South Fayette, formerly of Latrobe, peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020 went to be with the Lord. Beloved husband of Shirley (Christiansen) Ellis; loving father of Karen (David) Falconi, of Ohio, Kris (Peggy) Ellis, of McMurray, Kathy (Paul) Noel, of Enola, Kerry Ellis, of Lewisberry, and Steve Ellis, of Latrobe; cherished grandfather of 14; and great-grandfather of 21; dear brother of the late Mary Catherine Hutchinson and the late Louis Ellis; also survived by nieces and nephews. Known as a kind and caring person, he always put others first. He may be gone from our sight, but will forever live in our hearts. A private service will be followed by interment and military honors at at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
