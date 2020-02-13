|
|
ELLIS FRED G.
Age 87, of South Fayette, formerly of Latrobe, peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020 went to be with the Lord. Beloved husband of Shirley (Christiansen) Ellis; loving father of Karen (David) Falconi, of Ohio, Kris (Peggy) Ellis, of McMurray, Kathy (Paul) Noel, of Enola, Kerry Ellis, of Lewisberry, and Steve Ellis, of Latrobe; cherished grandfather of 14; and great-grandfather of 21; dear brother of the late Mary Catherine Hutchinson and the late Louis Ellis; also survived by nieces and nephews. Known as a kind and caring person, he always put others first. He may be gone from our sight, but will forever live in our hearts. A private service will be followed by interment and military honors at at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020