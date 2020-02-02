Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Wolfe Memorial, LLC
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
412-731-5001
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Wolfe Memorial, LLC
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:30 PM
Wolfe Memorial, LLC
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA
FRED HORNUNG

FRED HORNUNG Obituary
HORNUNG FRED

On Sat., Feb. 1, 2020, age 91, of Eastmont, Wilkins Twp. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy J. Hornung; loving father of Lynne Dominijanni (Dominic) of Penn Hills, Gayle Shubert (Albert) of Craberry Twp., Joyce Dalesandro (Anthony) of Naples, FL., and Jon Hornung (Coleen Kendall Downie) of Naples, FL; cherished grandfather of Kristen Labatsky (David), Michael Dominijanni, Lauren Devinney (Matthew), Sara Hahn (Kyle), Leighann Shubert, Makenzie Hornung, Jacob hornung, Gabrielle Hornung; great-grandfather of Jackson Mills, Roman and Lorenzo Devinney, Hayden Labatsky, Tristan Ralston, and Clare Hahn; brother of the late Wilma Lonie; brother-in-law of Roy Lonie and Suzanne Pore. Fred worked PNC Bank for 40 years and retired as Vice President. He was very athletic and was an excellent golfer and artist. Friends received WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC., Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221. Tuesday only 10 a.m. Until time of service at the Funeral Home at 12:30 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020
