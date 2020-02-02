|
HORNUNG FRED
On Sat., Feb. 1, 2020, age 91, of Eastmont, Wilkins Twp. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy J. Hornung; loving father of Lynne Dominijanni (Dominic) of Penn Hills, Gayle Shubert (Albert) of Craberry Twp., Joyce Dalesandro (Anthony) of Naples, FL., and Jon Hornung (Coleen Kendall Downie) of Naples, FL; cherished grandfather of Kristen Labatsky (David), Michael Dominijanni, Lauren Devinney (Matthew), Sara Hahn (Kyle), Leighann Shubert, Makenzie Hornung, Jacob hornung, Gabrielle Hornung; great-grandfather of Jackson Mills, Roman and Lorenzo Devinney, Hayden Labatsky, Tristan Ralston, and Clare Hahn; brother of the late Wilma Lonie; brother-in-law of Roy Lonie and Suzanne Pore. Fred worked PNC Bank for 40 years and retired as Vice President. He was very athletic and was an excellent golfer and artist. Friends received WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC., Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221. Tuesday only 10 a.m. Until time of service at the Funeral Home at 12:30 p.m.
