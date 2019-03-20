Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Beth Shalom Cemetery
1501 Anderson Road
Shaler Township, PA
On Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Former spouse of the late Annette "Sissy" Schwartz; loving father of Jeffrey "Jake" (Susan Levitas) Schwartz of Atlanta, GA, Ron (Josie) Schwartz of Pittsburgh and Missy (Dan) Jacobs of Millburn, NJ; brother of the late Sidney Schwartz; grandpa of Cydney, Ariel and Coby Schwartz, Lily Jacobs, Annie Schwartz and Sam Jacobs. Fred and business partner, Mel Solomon, for more than 40 years, owned several manufacturing companies, including Tri-Arc, one of the leading manufacturers of ladders in the United States. Fred owned horses and loved riding with friends, and excelled athletically in football at Taylor Alderdice High School and as a hand ball player at the JCC. Friends may meet at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Wednesday at 10 a.m. and then proceed to Beth Shalom Cemetery, 1501 Anderson Road, Shaler Township, PA 15209 for 11 a.m. Graveside Services. Contributions may be made to the Stanley M. Marks Blood Cancer Research Fund, UPMC Cancer Pavillion, 5th Floor, 5150 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232, stanmarksresearchfund.com.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
