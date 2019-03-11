|
BROCK FRED L.
Age 81 of Pittsburgh, on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Beloved husband of 60 years to Carole (Meta) Brock; father of Frederick J. (Terri) Brock and Linda Schnupp; grandfather of Richard T. Schnupp; brother of Carol (William) Femc and the late Joan Gillece and Audrey Stortecky. He was a graduate of McKees Rocks High School, class of 1955; then a member of the U.S.Air Force National Guard, 1960-66 and was a driver/instructor and supervisior for the Port Authority of Allegheny County, 1968-94. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8, Tuesday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave., a Funeral Mass will be held in Risen Lord Church, Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019