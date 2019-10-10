Home

Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-6500
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
FRED RICHARD HOCH


1930 - 2019
FRED RICHARD HOCH Obituary
HOCH FRED RICHARD

Age 89, of Cabot, formerly of Lower Burrell, died Monday, October 7, 2019 in Concordia Lutheran Ministries Nursing Home, Cabot. Born January 25, 1930 in Tarentum, PA to the late Paul G.L. Hoch, M.D. and Euna Mae Howells Hoch.  He was a resident of Tarentum until he married in 1957 and lived in Lower Burrell most of his life before moving to Concordia in Cabot, PA. Fred graduated from Tarentum High School. He proudly served in the Navy and was on active duty during the Korean War.  Fred received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. Fred was employed by Alcoa Research Laboratories as a Staff Engineer. Fred enjoyed officiating competitive swimming and diving meets at various levels. Fred enjoyed gardening, was an avid reader, enjoyed radio repairs, home improvement projects, and watching sports on tv, especially the Steelers.  In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald Hoch, The Rev. Paul Hoch, Carl Hoch, M.D., and son-in-law, Steven Wertkin. Fred is survived by his wife of 62 years, Audrey (Dodds) Hoch; children, David R. (Carol) Hoch, of Upper St. Clair, PA, Robert D. (Billie) Hoch, of Limerick, PA, and Lisa A. Wertkin, of Lower Burrell, PA; seven grandchildren and a great-grandson, many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday in the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, (724) 335-6500 where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park.  In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to Peoples Library, 3052 Watcher Avenue, Lower Burrell, PA 15068 or The Valley Points Family YMCA, 800 Constitution Boulevard, New Kensington, PA 15068. 


www.giglerfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
