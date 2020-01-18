Home

Calvin L Sheffield Funeral Home
1125 Alleg Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15233
412-322-2530
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Covenant Church of Pittsburgh
2110 Andrews Dr
Wilkinsburg, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Covenant Church of Pittsburgh
2110 Andrews Dr
Wilkinsburg, PA
FRED RICHARDSON


1924 - 2020
FRED RICHARDSON Obituary
RICHARDSON FRED

Fred Richardson, 95, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 13, 2020.  Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until time of Celebration of Life at 12 noon in the Covenant Church of Pittsburgh, 2110 Andrews Drive, Wilkinsburg. A WWII veteran of the Army will receive Military Honors at the Church. Transitional Services of Love have been entrusted to the CALVIN L SHEFFIELD FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Allegheny Ave. (near the North Shore) Pittsburgh.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020
