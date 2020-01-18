|
|
RICHARDSON FRED
Fred Richardson, 95, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 13, 2020. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until time of Celebration of Life at 12 noon in the Covenant Church of Pittsburgh, 2110 Andrews Drive, Wilkinsburg. A WWII veteran of the Army will receive Military Honors at the Church. Transitional Services of Love have been entrusted to the CALVIN L SHEFFIELD FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Allegheny Ave. (near the North Shore) Pittsburgh.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020