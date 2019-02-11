LEHMAN FRED S.

On Saturday, February 9, 2019, in Boca Raton, Florida. Beloved husband of the late Miriam R. Lehman and the late Sally Perelman Lehman; cherished father of Maxine (Larry) Myer; grandfather of Michelle (Ross) Cohen and Laurel Deutsch; great-grandfather of Emerson Cohen, Harper Cohen, Jemma Deutsch and Liam Deutsch. Preceded in death by his parents, Paula and Max Lehman; and his brother, Martin who died in the Holocaust. He is also survived by Sally's children, Arlene (Richard) Weisman, Brad (Joanne) Perelman and Gregg (Susie) Perelman their children and grandchildren. He was a World War II veteran who received a Purple Heart for bravery. He loved reading the New York Times, golf, poker, rooting for the Steelers and spending time with his family who meant the world to him. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (10 a.m. - 11 a.m.). Interment West View Cemetery. Contributions may be made to The Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh, 826 Hazelwood Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217. www.schugar.com