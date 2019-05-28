Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Resources
More Obituaries for FRED STEMLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRED W. STEMLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

FRED W. STEMLER Obituary
STEMLER FRED W.

Age 66, of Gibsonia, on May 27, 2019. Beloved father of Melanie and Tara Stemler; brother of the late Rick Stemler; dear grandfather of Jordan, Giovanni, Mia, Skyler, Cassidy, and Armani. Friends received Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Blessing services will be held Thursday morning, time later. A Vietnam U.S. Army Veteran, Fred worked for many years with G.A. Industries. He loved his guns, cars, boats, and most of all to laugh, have fun, and be with friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
Download Now