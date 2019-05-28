|
STEMLER FRED W.
Age 66, of Gibsonia, on May 27, 2019. Beloved father of Melanie and Tara Stemler; brother of the late Rick Stemler; dear grandfather of Jordan, Giovanni, Mia, Skyler, Cassidy, and Armani. Friends received Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Blessing services will be held Thursday morning, time later. A Vietnam U.S. Army Veteran, Fred worked for many years with G.A. Industries. He loved his guns, cars, boats, and most of all to laugh, have fun, and be with friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 28, 2019