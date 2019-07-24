HESS FREDA "FRITZIE" (POPE)

On Tuesday, July 23, 2019, age 81, of Crafton, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Beloved sister of the late Barbara (David) Latshaw; loving aunt of Becky (John) Bannon and Todd (Budgie) Latshaw; dear great-aunt of Christopher (Dana) Bannon, Natalie (Joshua) Hill, Sara Latshaw and David (Tiffany) Latshaw; great-great-aunt of Ruby, Olive and Ivy Bannon, Autumn and Elijah Hill and Baylen and Gray Latshaw. Fritzie was a devout member of St. Stephen's Church in Sewickley, where she joyfully served and worshiped. She enjoyed a wonderful career at U.S. Steel Corp., spanning over 40 years, and was an active member of the Ciloets, a U.S. Steel Women's Organization. She will be remembered for her kind and generous spirit. Many lives have been touched by her compassionate heart and her contagious smile. She truly lived by her favorite verse to recite, "This is the the day the Lord has made; Let us rejoice and be glad in it". (Psalms 118:24). Fritzie leaves behind a legacy of love. She will always be cherished by her family, friends and neighbors. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Ave., Crafton, on Thursday, July 25 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be Friday, July 26, 10 a.m. at St. Stephen's Church, 405 Frederick Ave., Sewickley, PA 15143. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to People Helpers Ministry of St. Stephen's Church.