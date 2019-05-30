BLACK FREDA KATHALEEN "KATIE"

Age 90, of Monroeville, passed away in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, January 6, 2019 after a brief illness. She is survived by her children, Lori Ann (Robert) Pierce of Charlotte, North Carolina and Robert Black of Phoenix, Arizona; her two granddaughters, Kathy (Keith) Clement of Franklinton, NC and Julie (Adam) Little of Creedmoor, NC; and two greatgranddaughters, Haley and Madison Clement. Kathaleen was preceded in death by her husband, William Black; her sisters, Velma (Les) Wilson and Lois (Jack) Boyd; and her parents, John and Freda Aldridge. A private funeral service was held on the Little Farm in Creedmoor, NC. A special thanks to the kind and caring staff of Brookdale Assisted Living Center and Levine & Dickson Hospice House at Aldersgate, Charlotte, NC.