PITARO FREDDI B.
Age 62, passed away unexpectedly at his Crafton Heights Home, with family by his side on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Michele (Wolf) Pitaro; dear son of Gilda (Berardi) and the late Eugene Pitaro; brother of Jeffrey Pitaro, Tammy (Perry) Spinosi and Bryan (Pam) Pitaro; uncle of Dante and Julian Spinosi and Luke Pitaro. Fred was a former courier with DHL Express for over 15 years. He was the family and neighborhood handyman and will be sadly missed by all who knew him, especially his faithful companions, Peanut and Baby. Visitation SUNDAY ONLY 1-4 p.m. at which time the blessing service will be held at 4 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton, PA 15205. www.schepnermcdermott.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019