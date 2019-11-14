Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Resources
More Obituaries for FREDDI PITARO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FREDDI B. PITARO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FREDDI B. PITARO Obituary
PITARO FREDDI B.

Age 62, passed away unexpectedly at his Crafton Heights Home, with family by his side on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Michele (Wolf) Pitaro; dear son of Gilda (Berardi) and the late Eugene Pitaro; brother of Jeffrey Pitaro, Tammy (Perry) Spinosi and Bryan (Pam) Pitaro; uncle of Dante and Julian Spinosi and Luke Pitaro. Fred was a former courier with DHL Express for over 15 years. He was the family and neighborhood handyman and will be sadly missed by all who knew him, especially his faithful companions, Peanut and Baby. Visitation SUNDAY ONLY 1-4 p.m. at which time the blessing service will be held at 4 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton, PA 15205. www.schepnermcdermott.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FREDDI's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -