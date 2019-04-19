ACEVEDO FREDERIC A., M.D.

Fox Chapel resident Frederic Acevedo passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, April 17, 2019, after a long struggle with renal cancer. Born on July 17, 1957, in Dumaguete City, Philippines, Frederic moved to Manila at a young age. He graduated salutatorian from La Salle Green Hills and summa cum laude in Pre-Medicine from the University of the Philippines. He went to the University of the Philippines Medical School, where he distinguished himself as a top ranked student and met the love of his life, Deborah Co. He immigrated to the United States in 1984 and completed a residency in Internal Medicine at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo, NY and a fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care at SUNY Buffalo. After moving to Pittsburgh in 1989, he began private practice at West Penn Hospital and helped to found AIRMED, specializing in pulmonary, sleep medicine, and critical care. He was the director of the ICU at Butler Memorial Hospital, where he worked for 25 years. As president of the Philippine American Medical Society, he led a medical mission in 2013 to his family's ancestral home in Roxas City, Philippines. When Rick wasn't working long hours on call in the ICU, he was an accomplished amateur photographer. His stunning photographs document his love for family, travel, and nature. He also enjoyed watching the birds in his backyard; classical, jazz, and 70s music; Apple products; and spending time with his family. He was a fan and supporter of the Pittsburgh Symphony, WESA, the National Aviary, and the Carnegie Museums. He is survived by his wife, Deborah, and their two daughters, Marisa and Isabel. He was a son of the late Atty. Ambrosio Acevedo; he is also survived by his mother, Purita; and five siblings, Bruce, Raymund, Aurora, Jaime, and Dominic, who live in Manila. Frederic will be remembered for his humility, patience, quiet intelligence, and incredible kindness. He was a role model to family members, friends, and coworkers alike. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul Cathedral in Oakland on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center or to UPMC Shadyside Hospital. Arrangements by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., freyvogelfuneralhome.com.